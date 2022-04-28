Microsoft is holding an Xbox and Bethesda games showcase in June

E3 2022 may be canceled, but it looks like we’re still getting at least one big gaming event in June. Today, Microsoft announced the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which will take place on June 12th at 1PM ET.

There aren’t many details about the event itself just yet, but the company says that it “will include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.” The teaser art, which features the Xbox logo floating among the stars, suggests we’ll see more of Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield, which is due to launch in November for Xbox and PC.

Last year’s June showcase featured news like the reveal of vampire shooter Redfall, a first look at Forza Horizon 5, Starfield’s release date, and a whole lot of Game Pass announcements.