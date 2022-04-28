Netflix is laying off some Tudum editorial staff just months after launching the website that publishes news, interviews, and other fan content. Tudum falls under the company’s marketing division and includes people working on entertainment, news, lifestyle, and culture content.

Most of the 10-person Tudum culture and trends team was let go, according to one person with knowledge of the situation. They said the staff was given no prior warning of the layoffs, and other workers found out their colleagues were laid off via Twitter. Many of the writers were experienced journalists that Netflix lured from other outlets, the person says. The person also claims news of layoffs on other teams is forthcoming. If you have knowledge of additional layoffs, email us at tips@theverge.com.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company told Protocol there were no plans to shutter Tudum and called it “an important priority for the company.”

The layoffs follow news last week that the streaming giant lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade.

Developing...