Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place in July

Amazon Prime Day, the company’s annual shopping holiday that targets subscribers to its premium shipping / entertainment package, will take place in July this year. The manufactured holiday for discount shopping has moved around a bit after Amazon delayed it to October for 2020, and then moved it back up to June for 2021.

Amazon announced the information in its Q1 2022 earnings report and hasn’t shared any other details about what to expect or the exact dates. What we do know is that outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get deals, whether for gifts or yourself. Once we have more information on the exact dates — and any advice about which discounts are worth jumping on — we’ll let you know.