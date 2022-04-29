 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This is what Apple retail employees in Atlanta are fighting for

In an open letter, workers explain why they’re unionizing

The Apple Store, located in Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall, is the first of the company’s 272 retail locations to file for a union election. Employees have written an open letter explaining what changes they are pushing for: fair compensation and transparency on alleged pay inequality within the company, a commitment to promote more BIPOC employees into leadership positions, and increased COVID-19 safety measures in stores.

“We want to have a voice in our workplace,” says Elli Daniels, a retail employee and union organizer. “We are doing this because we adore Apple and we love our jobs and we want to make sure we can continue to love the company as much as we do right now. We aren’t doing this because we want to turn our backs on the company.”

On Friday, a group of Cumberland retail employees say they plan to walk into the breakroom at work and post the vision statement for all employees to see.

In the letter, workers write that they work for the tech giant “because Apple’s public values align with our own.” They add: “We are here to live up to them and want Apple to as well.”

The implication is that these corporate values don’t always translate to the frontlines. During the pandemic, workers complained that while Apple led the retail sector in implementing COVID-19 safety measures, managers at certain retail stores pressured employees to come to work while they were experiencing symptoms.

“We had such a big following when we started to organize because of everything we went through with COVID,” Daniels says. “The store opening, the store closing, needing to work from home, not having a say in what that looked like. You never knew what you were walking into or if customers were wearing masks, if they weren’t. People really identified with the need to have a voice at work.”

The complaint reflects a broader sentiment among Apple’s hourly workforce. While retail workers are responsible for bringing the company’s customer experience to life, they often feel ignored by Apple executives.

As Apple continues to post record-breaking earnings, retail employees also feel like they are being left out of the company’s success. Retail workers start at $20 an hour with the opportunity for annual raises, which can range from 1 to 4 percent. (This year, Apple upped that to 10 percent for certain employees.) Employees increasingly feel that these raises are not keeping up with inflation or the rising cost of living in their region.

The news about Apple retail employees in Atlanta filing for a union election set off a flurry of organizing activity at stores across the country. The Cumberland Mall Apple Store is one of at least six stores currently pushing to unionize, according to Vice.

Apple hasn’t pushed back publicly, but the tech giant is working with well-known anti-union lawyers from Littler Mendelson to respond to organizers in Atlanta. In a statement, spokesperson Josh Lipton said: “We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple. We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits.”

Read the full letter from Apple Cumberland Mall retail employees here:

Our vision is to create an environment where Apple’s retail workers are compensated fairly, heard genuinely, and treated justly, and to enrich the workplace by building a foundation of care and trust, both for ourselves and our customers.

A world that is more fair, more equitable, and more just is our ultimate goal. We seek to create a space where technology and community combine, which empowers our users to work towards that goal with us. We work at Apple because Apple’s public values align with our own. We are here to live up to them and want Apple to as well.

Apple is the world’s most valuable company, and as we continue to expand and grow, we need the power to ensure that all of our employees are included in the successes that Apple achieves.

But in a company as large as Apple, it takes a lot of people to make a change. That’s why we’re forming a democratic union, an organization run by us, with leaders elected by us, that we own.

What we are working towards:

  • Fair compensation: Transparency around pay inequality, cost of living adjustments, and real living wages for all employees.
  • Career Development: Dedication to training and developing our employees for internal promotion as the primary method for filling open roles and a clear path for advancement.
  • Corporate-Retail Parity: Benefits and bonuses that are in-line with corporate employees, fair RSU allocation, and a matching RSU vesting schedule.
  • Equity: Agreement to recruit, hire, train, and mentor BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color) employees for advancement to leadership and decision-making roles.
  • Health and Well-Being: A work environment that takes mental health seriously, promotes and encourages physical health, and advocates for and supports team members with disabilities and/or accessibility needs.
  • Safety: Adequate measures to value and protect employee safety, employee input on operating models, and better enforcement of current policies, on COVID and otherwise.
  • Ideals: An influential role in decision-making to ensure our daily operations match our publicly-stated values, flexibility to allow for civic participation, and opportunities for paid volunteer work.

We love Apple, and we want to see it live up to its true potential. Apple has the power to make significant changes in the way that retail workers across the world are treated, and we look forward to working with Apple’s leadership to realize that change.

