Vergecast: Snapchat Pixy, Elon Musk buys Twitter, Studio Display update

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and editor-at-large David Pierce discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

On today’s episode, David, Nilay, and Verge deputy editor Liz Lopatto get into the implications of Twitter accepting Elon Musk’s buyout offer and talk about what they think his plans will be for the social network. They also debate what to make of all the rumors flying around that the deal won’t go through at all, even as Musk makes plans for the company’s future under his leadership.

In the second half of the show, Verge senior editor Alex Heath joins to give us all the details on the Pixy, Snap’s new flying camera. The crew also discusses whether a beta fix for the crappy webcam on Apple’s new Studio Display warrants an update to our review and Nilay’s conversation with Ford CEO Jim Farley.

There’s a whole lot more packed into the show — you can listen to the full discussion here or through your preferred podcast player.

