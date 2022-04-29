Cyberpunk cat simulator Stray has been delayed to summer 2022

Stray, an upcoming game where you play as a cat, will now be released in summer 2022, according to a video in an official PlayStation tweet. Last July, publisher Annapurna Interactive said Stray would be released in early 2022 on PS5, PS4, and Steam, but it seems now we’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer to play the game.

What does one do in a cyberpunk cat simulator, you might ask? “Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly,” developer BlueTwelve Studio says on the game’s Steam page. “Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by nothing but unassuming droids and dangerous creatures.” You’ll also befriend a drone known as B-12 that can help you interact with objects and communicate with the inhabitants of the city.

If you want to get an idea of what the game looks like in action, check out this gameplay walkthrough from July. Yes, you will be able to scratch a couch.