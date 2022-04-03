 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Kirby song cover just won a Grammy

New, 2 comments

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman won for their arrangement of Meta Knight’s Revenge

By Emma Roth
Nintendo

Kirby is officially a Grammy award winner — well, at least in spirit. The pink, spherical creature helped earn Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman a Grammy for the best arrangement, instrumental, or acapella for their take on Meta Knight’s Revenge from the 1996 classic Kirby Superstar. The cover was originally performed by the aptly-named 8-Bit Big Band, a 30 to 65-member orchestra that specializes in putting its own spin on video game music.

In the past, the 8-Bit Big Band has performed Zelda’s Lullaby from the Ocarina of Time, Fourside from Earthbound, Big Blue from F-Zero, and much more. You can listen to the group’s performance of the reimagined Meta Knight’s Revenge in the embed above — it’s a real jazzy take on the original track, and dare I say, sounds even better than Nintendo’s remake included in Super Smash Bros.

Video game music isn’t nominated for a Grammy very often, but this win is especially timely considering the recent release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. In 2011, the song Baba Yetu from Civilization IV won a Grammy after getting re-released in a separate album. Journey was nominated for best score soundtrack for visual media in 2012, but ended up losing to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...