Fortnite raised $144 million for Ukraine relief

In two weeks, Fortnite has raised a total of $144 million for Ukraine relief efforts. Ahead of its most recent season, developer Epic Games said that it would be donating all of its proceeds from the game, along with those from Microsoft, to humanitarian efforts following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for a period of two weeks.

The game raised $36 million in its first day alone, and today, Epic revealed the final total of $144 million. The funds are being put towards several aid groups, including Direct Relief, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Children’s Fund, and the World Food Programme.

Epic’s efforts are just one of several Ukraine-related fundraising initiatives from game developers. Last month, League of Legends developer Riot Games raised $5.4 million, a bundle of nearly 1,000 games on Itch.io took in more than $6 million, and Humble Bundle managed to raise $20 million.

The current season of Fortnite has been an eventful one. It initially launched without a key feature: building. Since then, Epic has introduced a combat-focused Zero Build mode for the game, and this past weekend, it re-added building to its core battle royale.