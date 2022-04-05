Apple’s WWDC22 kicks off June 6th as an online event

This year Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will once again be an online-only event when it takes place from June 6th through June 10th. However, Apple said it will host an in-person session at Apple Park on June 6th, with some developers and students watching the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. Details on how to apply for entry there will be available “soon.”

WWDC is traditionally a software-focused event where Apple details its forthcoming updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Last year, for example, Apple announced a series of software improvements like SharePlay support for FaceTime, the ability to store IDs in digital form in Apple Wallet, widget support for iPadOS, and new privacy features with its iCloud Plus subscription service.

But that doesn’t mean WWDC is always exclusively focused on software. Past events have seen the launch of the new Mac Pro and HomePod, as well as updated iMacs and iPad Pro. At Apple’s 2021 conference, it announced the transition of the Mac lineup to its own Arm-based Apple Silicon. With a new M2 processor rumored to be coming this year, could we see the new chip teased or even announced at WWDC22?