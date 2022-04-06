Google is adding a privacy settings walkthrough to Chrome

Google is adding a new “step-by-step guided tour” of privacy and security settings in Chrome to sift through the many available controls, the company announced Wednesday. The new guide will include separate pages about some settings, each containing descriptions of what happens when a feature is turned on. There will also be notes on “things to consider,” such as the fact that turning history sync on means that the URLs you visit will be saved to your Google account.

You can check out the GIF below to get an idea of what the Privacy Guide will look like.

Privacy Guide will “begin gradually rolling out” to all Chrome desktop users on version 100 “in the coming weeks,” according to Google’s blog post about the news. To access the guide, click the three-dot menu icon in the top right of your browser, click on Settings, and then look on the “Privacy and Security” tab. When it’s available, the Privacy Guide should show up there.