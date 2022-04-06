This might be Jack Dorsey’s ‘rockey’ hardware crypto wallet

We may have just seen the Bitcoin hardware wallet that Jack Dorsey’s Block (the company formerly known as Square) is working on, a device to help people “safely own and manage their Bitcoin,” according to the company. Block’s hardware lead, Jesse Dorogusker, tweeted an image showing several devices on Wednesday, all seemingly including fingerprint readers and USB-C charging ports — both things Block said its hardware wallet would include in a blog post last month.

Dorsey announced his company’s work on the crypto wallet in June 2021, and since then, we’ve gotten a few details on it. The company said the hardware wallet would be just one component in its crypto storage system and that it would have a corresponding mobile app for your phone. Block also provided a breakdown of the potential recovery processes available should you lose your wallet or your phone. It also said details would follow later on what you could do if you lost both.

As for the actual hardware, it’s looking a bit rocky, or “rockey,” as Dorsey put it when he quote tweeted the image. I don’t mean that in a bad way — the devices in the image shared by Dorogusker are made to look like various types of stone, like marble and granite, and they have a slightly geometric shape.

It’s hard to tell if the image is just one possible design the company is considering or if it means that we’re close to this thing actually launching. (Block didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment on a potential release date.) If it does end up coming out soon, we know of at least one person who won’t be getting one: Dorsey’s mom, who recently roasted him on Twitter for having “#Bitcoin” in his bio.