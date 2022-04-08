Vergecast: Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board, OnePlus 10 Pro review, and this week’s TVs and monitors

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where we discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Verge managing editor Alex Cranz takes the reins with deputy editor Dan Seifert, deputy editor Liz Lopatto, and reviewer Allison Johnson to discuss Elon Musk buying a major stake in Twitter, this week’s gadget reviews, and the introduction of QD-OLED TVs and gaming monitors in the market.

It was a wild week for Twitter, from Elon Musk buying 9.2 percent of Twitter and joining its board of directors to the announcement of an upcoming “edit button” for tweets. Liz explains why Elon may have wanted to buy stock in Twitter and what power he would have at the company.

Additionally, there were some interesting gadgets reviewed by The Verge this week. Allison details her review of the OnePlus 10 Pro and explains why it’s “the best phone I won’t recommend to most people”. Dan also goes through his reviews of Samsung’s newest Galaxy Tab lineup and whether the updated Android tablets are worth the price.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like Alienware’s AW3423DW QD-OLED monitor (yup that’s the name) — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.