This motorized gaming bed lets you rest your gamer head

Here at The Verge, we occasionally like to write about gaming thrones, whether they’re shaped like scorpions, semi-circles, or... well, I’m not sure how to describe this one. But the thing with thrones is that the crown often weighs heavy — being MVP and getting play of the game every round can be tiring. Thankfully, Gizmodo found just the thing to help with that: a motorized gaming bed that moves you from the sleeping position to the pwning position with the press of a button, all the while keeping your gaming setup within arms’ reach.

The Bauhutte Electric Gaming Bed and Bed Desk are made to work in tandem: your rig goes on the adjustable desk, which is designed to have a bed placed under it, and the bed frame uses motors to elevate your back and knees into a seated position (though, admittedly, not a very ergonomic one). After your gaming session, you can use a remote stored on the side of your bed to lower yourself back into a sleeping position, so you can curl up and rest your weary eyes. It can also raise or lower the head and feet sections separately, giving you a few configurable sleeping and sitting positions.

There’s also a fleet of accessories. Bauhutte’s website suggests pairing your gaming bed with an “energy wagon” that stores gamer fuel, a combo clothing rack, table, and storage unit (for your gaming peripherals, of course), or even a “ninja onesie 4G” that makes sure you’re as stealthy IRL as you are in the game. Bauhutte isn’t just selling you a bed / gaming chair — it’s selling you a lifestyle. It’s worth noting that the company seems to have been building up to this point: there was a non-motorized version of the gaming bed setup in 2020, and in 2021 we heard about its gaming mattress. Now, it’s all come together into motorized bliss.

While I don’t imagine that this product is terribly comfortable as either a bed or a chair, I don’t think it’s entirely fair to write it off completely. For someone who lives in an extremely small space like a single bedroom or studio apartment, this could actually be a decent way to fit both a bed and desk into a confined area. It could also be useful to people with limited mobility; some mechanical assistance getting out of bed could be an extraordinary help.

Gizmodo reports that the bed frame costs around $480 (or 59,800 yen) by itself, and one Amazon seller has it listed for around $680 (84,709 yen) with a gaming mattress. The frame is roughly 78 inches long, and 37 inches wide, which should let it hold a US twin-size mattress. Unfortunately, it seems like Bauhutte is mainly focused on selling the bed in its home country of Japan, and the solo frame is sold out on Amazon Japan.

Thankfully, there are plenty of other motorized bed frames out there — though it’s hard to say if it would feel the same without the associated desk and gamer branding.