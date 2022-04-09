Google Fi cuts unlimited plan pricing while increasing high-speed data

Google Fi is cutting the prices across its two unlimited cellular plans, in addition to adding more high-speed data (via 9to5Google). The Simply Unlimited plan has dropped from $60 / month to $50 / month for one line, while the full-featured Unlimited Plus plan now sits at $65 / month for one line, compared to its previous $70 / month price. This marks the first price cut for the Unlimited Plus and Simply Unlimited plans since their debuts in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

The cheaper cost comes with a higher data cap

The cheaper cost comes with more high-speed data on both plans, increasing from 22GB to 50GB with the Unlimited Plus plan and from 22GB to 35GB with Simply Unlimited. As noted on the MVNO’s updated plans page, Google Fi says it will start throttling data after you exceed either limit. And if you want to use your phone or laptop as a mobile hotspot, Google is adding 5GB for hotspot tethering to its Simply Unlimited plan, a feature previously only available with Unlimited Plus.

Both plans now include unlimited calls within Canada and Mexico as well. Before the update, you could only make free calls to Canada or Mexico, not when traveling in either country. Google Fi’s pay-as-you-go Flexible plan is also getting free calls to both countries, with no changes to its $20 / month price for one line and $10 / GB usage fee.

Although both plans offer unlimited calling, texts, and data, the Simply Unlimited plan comes with a few limitations when compared to the Unlimited Plus plan, such as capped hotspot data usage, the inability to share data across other devices like tablets, as well as fewer supported destinations for free calls, texts, and data.

However, its lower price, along with the addition of hotspot tethering could make it a more serious contender when it comes to budget unlimited plans. To compare, Visible by Verizon offers unlimited data for $40 / month for one line, Verizon’s basic unlimited plan starts at $70 / month (with paperless billing and auto-pay), AT&T’s most affordable unlimited plan costs $65 / month (with auto-pay and paperless billing), while T-Mobile’s Essentials plan will run you $60 / month (with auto-pay).