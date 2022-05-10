 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jackery’s solar generator can harness mountains of power

1200W of sunlight charges battery in just 2.5 hours, says the company

By Thomas Ricker

Are you ready to carry 150 pounds of solar-powered battery in your backpack?
Image: Jackery

Jackery’s Solar Generator 2000 Pro kit is here to bend nature’s will to your desire to take your modern tech lifestyle off the grid. Jackery provides the Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station and six SolarSaga 200W solar panels — you provide the transportation and an employer that lets your work from anywhere.

The Explorer 2000 Pro Power Station features 2160 watt-hours of lithium-ion storage capacity and up to 2200W AC output (4400W peak surge) suitable for powering small household appliances. Fully charged, it has enough juice to charge a laptop about 16 times, run a projector for 24 hours, or power an electric BBQ for about 100 minutes. It has eight outlets: three AC, two 18W QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A, two 100W USB-C PD, and one 12V / 10A car jack. It weighs 43 pounds and measures 15.12 x 10.59 x 12.11 inches.

The SolarSaga panels are made with highly efficient monocrystalline solar cells and come fitted with kickstands and handles. They deliver 200W per panel and daisy-chain directly into the DC input of the power station. Each panel weighs 18.3 pounds and measures 21.3 x 91.3 x 1 inches, which can be folded down to 21.3 x 24.2 x 12 inches and inserted into a protective carrying case.

Maybe they should move the panels into the sun to avoid an input reading of zero watts on the display.
Image: Jackery

In total, that’s over 150 pounds of gear to haul into the outdoors if you’re bringing all six panels and cables. Then again, this generator doesn’t require oil or a fuel tank (and reserves) and doesn’t pump harmful gases into the atmosphere.

Jackery says its “industry-leading charging efficiency” allows the combined 1200 watts collected from its six solar panels to charge the power station from zero to 100 percent in just 2.5 hours of sunlight. That’s remarkably fast, but you'll be lucky to achieve that speed with the imperfect sunlight you’ll find in real-world usage. Otherwise, it can charge in two hours off an AC outlet or 24 hours from a car outlet.

Routing all that solar power into the battery.
Image: Jackery
The solar panels fold for easier transport.
Image: Jackery

The take-it-anywhere power trend got a boost with an uptick in #vanlifers and casual campers during the lockdown days of the pandemic. The category is now burgeoning with competitors. Jackery’s Solar Generator 2000 Pro is going up against similar products, like the Ecoflow Delta power stations, the Goal Zero series of solar generators, Bluetti’s lineup, and Anker’s PowerHouse series.

Portable power stations like these don’t come cheap. Jackery’s suggested list price for the Solar Generator 2000 Pro is $6,199 when it goes on sale May 12th. I guess you can put a price on freedom.

