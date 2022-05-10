Fortnite’s short film festival is coming back this week

The fourth edition of Fornite’s “Short Nite” film festival is kicking off later this week. Epic Games announced that the event, which features a variety of short animated movies screened in-game, will take place on May 12th. A total of 10 movies are being featured, three of which are world premieres, and Epic will also be selling a popcorn-eating emote for an authentic virtual viewing experience.

The original incarnation of Short Nite took place on Fortnite’s party royale island, though it has steadily become more elaborate, particularly with last year’s Halloween-themed edition. This year, there will be nine different custom-built virtual theaters, created in the game’s Creative mode, which players can move between via the discover page. You’ll also be able to group up with up to seven friends, and the festival will support picture-in-picture, so you can also watch while you play battle royale or other game modes.

Previous editions of the festival featured a surprisingly diverse range of shorts, so it’s a good chance to catch up on some cool animation you might otherwise not see. Short Nite runs from 2PM ET on May 12th through the 16th.