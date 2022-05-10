Watch 13 minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay in new trailer

It’s been a long wait, but Warner Bros. Games Montreal has just released the most in-depth look yet at its upcoming open-world game Gotham Knights. At the same time, the developer revealed some bad news for PS4 and Xbox One owners.

First, the new trailer. The clip, which is just a shade over 13 minutes long, is essentially a guided look at the gameplay, focusing on the characters Nightwing and Red Hood. There’s lots of beating up bad guys on rooftops and zipping between buildings as well as a look at how the investigative elements work. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the video is how distinct the two characters appear to be; having multiple playable heroes is a big hook for Gotham Knights, which also stars Robin and Batgirl.

Gotham Knights was first revealed in 2020 with plans to launch the following year, but after some delays, it’s now slated to debut on October 25th. However, while it was originally due to launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, the developer says Gotham Knights will no longer release on previous-gen consoles. “To provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Cross-generation games have had mixed success of late, ranging from the surprisingly solid Horizon Forbidden West to the infamous launch of Cyberpunk 2077.