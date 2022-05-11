How to watch Google I/O 2022

Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2022, is virtually set to kick off today. The conference is a hub for developers looking to network, but the rest of us are watching to see if Google will unveil new product announcements and major updates.

We don’t know exactly what’s going to be announced this year, but we have some good guesses. Some of those guesses include a new Pixel Watch and a midrange Pixel 6A, which could include a new processor and camera sensor and major updates for Android 13, whose beta became available to Pixel owners in April.

What time does Google I/O start?

Google I/O’s main keynote will be streamed today, Wednesday, May 11th, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. If you think you’re going to miss it, don’t worry — after the event, the keynote is usually available on the Google I/O YouTube channel.

On the website’s homepage, you have an option to add the event to your Google calendar, Outlook calendar, and your Apple Calendar (lol).

Where can I watch Google I/O 2022?

You can stream the Google I/O keynote on Google’s YouTube channel and Google I/O’s website. We’ll also be embedding the stream above to watch live and after the event.

Other events after the keynote will be available to watch on Google I/O’s website. Product announcements and keynotes will be available on day one, and technical sessions featuring how-to sessions will be available on-demand on day two.

As always, The Verge will be liveblogging the main keynote, and you can follow along with us here. Be sure to follow @verge on Twitter and @verge on Instagram.