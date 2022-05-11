Google I/O 2022: everything coming out of the online developers conference

It’s for the developers, but we all know it’s really for Pixel fans

Okay, so it’s 2022. You’ve had your good but boring $449 Pixel 5A for nearly nine months, been patiently testing the Android 13 beta for two weeks, and lamenting about how you can’t connect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to it using the Android Wear OS app because that’s how things are. Enter Google I/O, the conference you hope will fix all of that, maybe spill the beans on a rumored new watch from Google, and, most importantly, finish whatever new thing it starts. And maybe you wouldn’t mind tossing that Pixel 5A for a fresh Pixel 6A announcement rumored to happen.

Want to know if these rumored devices actually get announced? You’re in the right place — scroll down for all the latest news, announcements, and Android 13 changes coming straight out of Google I/O, the company’s yearly developer conference going on from May 11th through May 12th.