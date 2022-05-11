Samsung’s next flagship foldable allegedly leaks

Samsung’s anticipated 2022 flagship foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — may have just leaked in unofficial renders published by SmartPrix, based on information from the often reliable Onleaks. The renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 show a similar overall design to its predecessor, the Z Fold 3, with a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch folding inner display, but with a redesigned rear camera configuration inspired by this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This inner display will reportedly once again have an under-display selfie camera, a feature that disappointed us on last year’s device. This year’s version has reportedly seen performance improvements, which are sorely needed. Around back there are three rear cameras, same as last year, but SmartPrix doesn’t offer any details on what their specs could be.

There’s no sign of a built-in slot for the S-Pen stylus, which The Elec previously reported would be coming to this year’s foldable. The Z Fold 3 offered S-Pen support, but there was no built-in slot to store it — instead customers had to buy a phone case to house it. The Elec’s report also claims that the Z Fold 4’s screen dimensions would be slightly different from last year, with an inner screen that’s a fraction of an inch larger, and an outer display a fraction of an inch smaller.

There’s no official word on when we might see the Z Fold 4 announced, but SmartPrix reports we could see an announcement in August or September. For reference, last year’s Z Fold 3 was launched in early August.