YouTube TV launches new Spanish-language plans

YouTube TV is rolling out two new Spanish-language offerings: Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus. While the $34.99 / month standalone Spanish Plan provides access to an all-Spanish lineup of channels on YouTube TV, Spanish Plus is a $14.99 / month add-on for users already subscribed to the YouTube TV Base Plan.

Spanish Plan subscribers gain access to over 28 channels (all of which you can view on this page) including ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, CNN Español, and Discovery en Español. The Spanish Plus add-on is advertised as having a slightly more limited selection of over 25 networks, but that’s just because YouTube TV already bundles Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión in its Base Plan.

YouTube TV announced the addition of these three channels to its Base Plan last year and also hinted at launching the Spanish-language subscriptions that it’s rolling out now. It added a $5.99 / month add-on for Pantaya as well, a streaming service that caters to Spanish-speaking audiences.

YouTube says subscribers between now and November 10th can sign up for the Spanish Plan for $24.99 for the first six months, or $9.99 / month for the first six months of Spanish Plus. Other streaming services that offer live TV channels, such as Hulu and Sling TV, also have Spanish-language add-ons, but YouTube TV’s Spanish Plus add-on and its standalone Spanish Plan still seem to have more Spanish-language channels. Earlier this year, Univision rolled out its own Spanish-language streaming service, Vix, with a free and paid plan including over 100 linear channels.