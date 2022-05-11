Apex Legends Mobile launches May 17th

Several years after we first heard that EA and Respawn Entertainment would bring their battle royale shooter to mobile platforms, there’s a global release date for Apex Legends Mobile, which will launch for Android and iOS on May 17th. Beta testing for the game started over a year ago and has slowly expanded to include more players worldwide, but now its limited regional launch period is over. If you’re wondering what devices it will run on, this FAQ from the beta has more information.

EA isn’t ready to share more details, but beta testers have been able to experience a game that looks fairly close to the experience players get on PCs and consoles. In an earlier trailer provided for the regional launch, you can see how the game has changed for play on mobile platforms and some idea of the touch-optimized controls that are available.

The assorted legends, three-player squad action, and maps players will recognize are making the transition to mobile, and of course, it’s still free to play. While the main game just launched season 13 on Tuesday with a new hero, Newcastle and other changes, the launch trailer for Apex Legends Mobile reveals it’s starting its own run with season one. The mobile version will also have some of its own features, including specific modes and social tie-ins.

Live service games like Apex Legends are now a huge part of EA’s business; in its earnings report this week, the company revealed the category accounts for a massive portion of its revenue, at over $4.998 billion over the last year. A similar report from Activision Blizzard in February said that Call of Duty Mobile accounted for more than $1 billion in revenue for 2021, so you can see why this launch is so important.

As part of the run-up to the game’s release, the team is offering pre-registration awards based on how many people sign up, which users can unlock by putting their info down for the Android version or details on its iOS release.