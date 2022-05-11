2022’s developer conference season is here, and, as usual, Google is the first of the major companies to host its event. But while Google I/O is full of useful information for developers that build things for Android devices and Google services, it also has a bunch of product announcements and other interesting news for us consumers.

This year, we’re expecting to see a whole raft of products, from a new Pixel A-series phone to upgraded Pixel Buds and maybe even a Pixel Watch smartwatch. During its kickoff keynote, Google will also likely go over all of the updates coming to Android, other Google products, and its AI efforts, so there’s something for everyone.

The keynote event starts at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on Wednesday, May 11th, and we’ll be liveblogging the whole thing, so join us for the fun.

Google I/O 2022 keynote live blog

Watch Google I/O 2022 keynote