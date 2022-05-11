Here’s how the Google Pixel 6A compares to its biggest competitors

The Pixel 6A is the latest phone to join the competitive upper tier of midrange phones, also occupied by Samsung, Apple, and more. Google announced the new phone onstage at its I/O 2022 keynote, detailing just a few key things about it. First thing you should know: it isn’t coming out immediately. Unlike how many announcements take place as products are on their way to retailers, this one won’t be available to preorder until July 21st, 2022, with orders shipping the following week.

Unsurprisingly, this new (and smaller) 6.1-inch Pixel phone borrows many of the same design features from the pricier Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with a raised camera section and a two-toned color scheme. The Pixel 6A is a big deal, as it’s the first Google midrange phone to ship with its Tensor processor instead of Qualcomm processors. It will be available in multiple colors, but it will ship with the same 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, no matter which one you buy.

In case you’re curious about how the Pixel 6A might stack up to competing devices, like Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (third-gen), and how it improves over the last-gen Pixel 5A, we’ve built this post just for you.