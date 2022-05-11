 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s how the Google Pixel 6A compares to its biggest competitors

It’s up against some fantastic values

By Cameron Faulkner
Image: Google

The Pixel 6A is the latest phone to join the competitive upper tier of midrange phones, also occupied by Samsung, Apple, and more. Google announced the new phone onstage at its I/O 2022 keynote, detailing just a few key things about it. First thing you should know: it isn’t coming out immediately. Unlike how many announcements take place as products are on their way to retailers, this one won’t be available to preorder until July 21st, 2022, with orders shipping the following week.

Unsurprisingly, this new (and smaller) 6.1-inch Pixel phone borrows many of the same design features from the pricier Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with a raised camera section and a two-toned color scheme. The Pixel 6A is a big deal, as it’s the first Google midrange phone to ship with its Tensor processor instead of Qualcomm processors. It will be available in multiple colors, but it will ship with the same 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, no matter which one you buy.

In case you’re curious about how the Pixel 6A might stack up to competing devices, like Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (third-gen), and how it improves over the last-gen Pixel 5A, we’ve built this post just for you.

Google Pixel 6A vs. other midrange phones

Category Pixel 6A Pixel 5A Samsung Galaxy A53 5G iPhone SE (third-gen) Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
Network 5G 5G 5G 5G 5G
Screen 6.1-inch OLED display 6.34-inch OLED display 6.5-inch OLED screen 4.7-inch LCD display 6.8-inch LCD display
Refresh Rate 60Hz 60Hz 120Hz 60 Hz 120Hz
Resolution 1080 x 1920 1080 x 1920 1080 x 1920 750 x 1334 1080 x 2460
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint sensor Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor Under-display fingerprint sensor Touch ID Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Battery 4,400mAh 4,680mAh 5,000mAh 2,018mAh, according to GSM Arena 5,000mAh
Front Camera 8 megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels 16 megapixels
Rear Camera 12.2 megapixels (12-megapixel ultrawide) 12.2-megapixel main camera (16-megapixel ultrawide) 64 megapixels (12-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro) 12 megapixels 50 megapixels (8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel depth)
RAM 6GB 6GB 6GB 4GB, according to GSM Arena 8GB
Processor Google Tensor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Exynos 1280 A15 Bionic Snapdragon 695 5G
Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB 64GB 256GB
microSD support No No Yes No Yes
Headphone jack No Yes No No Yes
Price $449 $449 $449 $429 $499
Wireless Charging Yes No No Yes No
Water Resistant IP67 IP67 IP67 IP67 "Water-resistant design"
Includes charger No Yes No No Yes
Colors White, Green, Black Black Black Black, White, Red Blue, Green
Operating System Preloaded with Android 12 Preloaded with Android 11 Preloaded with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 Preloaded with iOS 15 Preloaded with Android 12

