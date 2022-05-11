Jack Dorsey says he’ll never be the CEO of Twitter again

Jack Dorsey is trying to squash rumors that he’ll be reinstated as Twitter’s CEO once Elon Musk takes charge. On Wednesday he tweeted “nah I’ll never be CEO again” in response to someone predicting he would be returning to lead the company he co-founded, before going on to say that he doesn’t want the role.

In another response, Dorsey says that “no one ultimately” should be Twitter’s CEO, perhaps referring to Bluesky, a project meant to turn Twitter into a decentralized protocol, rather than a traditional social network.

Dorsey has a contentious history with the leadership role at Twitter. The company’s board fired him from his role as CEO in 2008, just two years after he helped start the company (though he stayed on the board). He returned to the chief executive position in 2015 after Twitter went through two other CEOs, but in 2020, a group of investors on Twitter’s board started trying to replace him. They cited his divided attention and lack of innovation, but Dorsey managed to hang onto his job. But in November 2021, he stepped down for reasons that aren’t completely clear.

After Dorsey’s departure, Parag Agrawal took over as Twitter’s CEO. At this point, though, it seems like he won’t be sticking around for long. Elon Musk is set to buy the company and take it private (a saga that began with him merely looking to become a board member, then backing out of the deal), and it's rumored that he’ll serve as temporary CEO if the deal actually closes. But Musk’s a busy person — he’s got to run SpaceX and Tesla, so it seems likely he’ll want to find someone else to take over.

It made sense that people thought Jack could be Elon’s choice. Dorsey’s recently been talking some smack on Twitter about Twitter, making it seem like he’s not particularly happy with the direction the company’s going (though he’s peppered in enough positive tweets to keep us guessing). He also seems to agree with Musk on at least a few points concerning Twitter’s future.

Alas, it sounds like Jack is done with being CEO, saying that “it’s time to roll the dice again.”

nah. it's time to roll the dice again. — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 11, 2022

Oh, and if you were wondering “wait, isn’t he still CEO of Square? I mean Block?” The answer is... kinda. Last month, Block announced that Dorsey’s new title at the company would be “Block Head.” According to a document sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, he requested the title change. No wonder people thought he'd be the perfect fit to run “technoking” Elon Musk’s Twitter.