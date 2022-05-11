Battle.net is suffering from a DDoS attack, though things seem to be recovering

Activision Blizzard said on Twitter Wednesday that its Battle.net service was suffering from a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack. As of publish time, things seem to be recovering. In the initial tweet, sent at 7:11PM ET from the @BlizzardCS Twitter account, the company cautioned that the attack “may result in high latency and disconnections for some players.”

Based on user reports on Downdetector, players were having issues with games including Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty (though exactly which title isn’t specified) and Diablo III. It’s unclear when Activision Blizzard expects the attack might be fully resolved, but it says its “actively working to mitigate this issue.”

[#BNet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) May 11, 2022

Battle.net experienced a DDoS attack for about an hour in November that similarly caused problems for players trying to play games.