Twitter CEO pushes out top execs, freezes hiring

Twitter is shaking up its top leadership. The first move came as consumer product leader Kayvon Beykpour announced on Twitter that current CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”

Bruce Falck, the general manager of revenue and head of product for its business side, confirmed in a tweet that he was also fired by Agrawal.

Now Jay Sullivan, who we spoke to in March about Twitter’s plans to add 100 million new users, will take over as both the head of product and interim head of revenue.

addendum: taking inspiration from my good friend @kayvz I'll clarify that I too was fired by @paraga — bruce.falck() (@boo) May 12, 2022

The New York Times reports that in an email to employees, Agrawal confirmed the departures, and said the company is pausing most hiring and pulling back on spending, but is not currently planning layoffs. Bloomberg included the text of the email, which cites failures to hit audience and revenue goals as reasons for the changes. Agrawal wrote, “At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the decision was made to invest aggressively to deliver big growth in audience and revenue, and as a company we did not hit intermediate milestones that enable confidence in these goals.”

As its product leader and, most recently, GM of consumer, Beykpour has led the development of many of its biggest features and design changes over the last several years. It’s a surprising change: Agrawal just reorganized his executive team a few months ago with the exit of Twitter’s design and engineering leads, leaving Beykpour at the top of consumer products.

The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022

Beykpour has been at Twitter since 2015 after it acquired Periscope, the livestreaming company he co-founded. As Twitter folded Periscope’s livestreaming features into its main app, Beykpour shifted into the larger company, becoming its head of consumer product in 2018 and overseeing an unusually productive period of feature launches in the years that followed. Periscope was finally shut down last year.

I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you ALL for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do so get back to work, I can’t wait to see what you build #TIF — bruce.falck() (@boo) May 12, 2022

In a thread of his own, Bruce Falck thanked the engineers he’d worked with, and said “When all is said and done, it’s the work that matters: We upgraded our ad serving, prediction, analytics, attribution, billing, API, and many more systems, substantially improving our reliability and scalability.”

While Falck’s work is less visible to users than Beykpour’s, he’s popped up in the news about Twitter’s changes in how it serves advertising, and reports that it would look into subscriptions as a way to reduce its reliance on ad revenue. It’s also worth mentioning that Casey Newton reported that Falck’s backyard hosted a casual meeting between Beykpour and Instagram head Adam Mosseri that was part of the process of Instagram finally supporting image previews for its links on Twitter.

