In Resurrection’s first trailer Rebecca Hall is steadily losing her mind

Of all the movies I watched at the Sundance Film Festival this year, the one that stuck with me the most is Resurrection. That’s mostly because of just how intense and unsettling the film is — and now you can get a taste of that via the first trailer.

Resurrection stars Rebecca Hall as a woman whose well-ordered life is upended after a former partner (Tim Roth) unexpectedly appears. In some ways, it’s a standard thriller, with pressure steadily mounting on Hall’s character until it’s almost too much to take. But what has stuck with me all this time is just how messed up the movie actually gets, particularly its horrifying finale. It’s the kind of thing that sticks with you long after the credits roll. It helps that Hall and Roth both turn in incredible performances, elevating what could’ve been a much more forgettable film.

The Andrew Semans-directed Resurrection will be in theaters and on-demand services starting on August 5th and will stream on Shudder after that.