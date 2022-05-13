Watch the first trailer for Zenless Zone Zero from the creators of Genshin Impact

The studio behind the breakout hit Genshin Impact is back with a new game — and you can watch the first trailer right now. Called Zenless Zone Zero, the game takes place in a post-apocalyptic city called New Eridu, which has been subject to an event known as “the sub-hollow disaster.” Based on the trailer, it appears to be an action-heavy RPG with some killer music and character designs, where players will fight plenty of monsters while looking very cool.

Zenless is notable in particular because it comes from Mihoyo, the Chinese studio best-known for the global smash hit Genshin Impact, which first launched in 2020 and is available across PC, mobile, and PlayStation. The two games look like they share much in common — including an anime-inspired visual style — but Zenless swaps the fantasy setting for a grittier post-apocalyptic vibe.

There aren’t many other details about the game, but it’s due to launch on both iOS and PC — players can sign up to check out an early “tuning test” now.