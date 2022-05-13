A new bundle of tabletop RPGs is raising money for reproductive rights

With most large gaming companies giving either inadequate or no responses to the potential repeal of Roe v. Wade in the United States, indie tabletop RPG developers are stepping up. Today, Roll for Romance, a Dungeons and Dragons podcast, in collaboration with over 200 TTRPG creators, launched TTRPGs for Reproductive Rights on itch.io.

The TTRPGs for Reproductive Rights bundle is live! 291 creations from over 200 amazing designers worth almost $1400. Grab this incredible collection for just $5!



All proceeds go to @AbortionFunds and @PPFA!#ttrpg #ReproductiveRights — Roll for Romance Thirsty DnD Podcast (@RollForRomance) May 13, 2022

“Reproductive rights are fundamental and non-negotiable human rights that we must fight to protect,” the description of the bundle reads.

The TTRPGs for Reproductive Rights bundle features over 275 games valued at over $1,000 for only $5. All proceeds from sales benefit the National Network for Abortion Funds and Planned Parenthood. One of the games featured in the bundle is The Abortionists, a LARP (or live-action role-playing game) that seems to touch on the story of the Jane Collective, a group of women in Illinois who offered underground abortion services in 1972 before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion at the federal level.

TTRPGs for Reproductive Rights isn’t alone in its support of abortion rights. After news about the leaked Supreme Court opinion broke, Bungie became the first video game company to speak out, condemning the news and offering support for its employees.

“Bungie is committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision,” read Bungie’s statement. Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine also spoke out, saying, “We firmly believe that a decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade would deny people their human rights, and directly impact the lives, freedoms, and choices of everyone in this country.”

Itch.io has become the go-to site for charitable gaming endeavors. Back in March, the platform hosted a bundle for Ukrainian relief, earning over $1 million in its first day. In 2020, the platform also raised over $8 million in its Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, supporting the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund. TTRPGs for Reproductive Rights seems on track to enjoy similar success. Originally, the goal for the bundle was $2,500, but after being live for a little more than four hours, it’s more than doubled that goal. The TTRPGs for Reproductive Rights bundle ends on June 13th.