Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney is joining Doctor Who as ‘another Rose’

Doctor Who’s titular Time Lord will soon go through a regeneration that leaves them looking a lot more like Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa than Jodie Whittaker, but the forthcoming Doctor won’t be the only new face to look out for as the franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary. Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney has been cast as a mysterious character she and showrunner Russell T. Davies are only referring to as “Rose.”

In a press release about Finney’s casting, Davies described life on Doctor Who as getting brighter and wilder and rhetorically pondered how there could ever be “another Rose,” referring presumably to Billie Piper’s character Rose Tyler.

“You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set,” Davies said. “We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

In Heartstopper, Finney portrays a teenage girl named Elle navigating her way through her new, all-girls school soon after transitioning. Finney expressed that she never could have imagined becoming part of Doctor Who’s legacy growing up as a young fan, but she’s confident that viewers will want to join Rose on her adventures.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life,” Finney said. “I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms.”

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special is set to air in 2023.