Nvidia’s monster RTX 4090 GPU tipped to arrive mid-July

Did you finally find a gaming GPU within your budget now that sanity is returning to the market? Here’s a reason to keep on waiting: the Nvidia RTX 4090 might arrive as soon as mid-July (via VideoCardz).

That’s the word from kopite7kimi, the leaker who correctly predicted the specifications of the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090, among other things.

Mid July. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 16, 2022

Kopite7kimi’s latest predictions suggest the RTX 4090 will require up to 450W of power all by itself, just like the $1,999 RTX 3090 Ti that Nvidia put on sale in March, but offer quite a few more cores than the last-gen chip: 16,128 of them paired with 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps.

And while that’s only around 50 percent more cores than the RTX 3090, it’s on Nvidia’s new Ada Lovelace architecture which — again, reportedly — crams in a bunch of other hardware as well, enough that some watchers suspect we may see double the raw performance this hardware generation. Wccftech has a good breakdown of the math, if you’re curious, though Kimi’s actually suggesting fewer cores and lower power (450W versus 600W) for the RTX 4090 today than previously.

OK, I did some corrections. Is it really that simple? pic.twitter.com/j7QUIY98lG — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 13, 2022

Kimi’s been trickling out predictions for months, actually, but we’ve been waiting for them to start to firm up. As you might expect, the ones proactively labeled “April Fools’ Day” didn’t give us much confidence!

And, speaking of April Fools’, remember when one Nvidia fan imagined the RTX 4090 would be a 1,000W card with two power cords and 48GB of memory? Last month, Kimi suggested Nvidia is actually testing a 900W card with 48GB of memory that requires two 16-pin power connectors to function.