Marvel’s Echo series is coming to Disney Plus in 2023

After making her debut in last year’s Hawkeye series, Maya Lopez / Echo will get her own show starting in 2023. The series was originally announced last year as part of a huge slate of Marvel series coming to Disney Plus — other titles include Agatha: House of Harkness and Ironheart — and today Marvel confirmed the show will be hitting the streaming service next year, though there’s no specific timeframe just yet. The company also revealed the first image of Alaqua Cox returning for the titular role and, well, she looks pretty much the same as in Hawkeye.

According to Marvel, Echo will be an origin story, which will follow the character — who appeared as a deaf gang leader in Hawkeye — as “she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community.” Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie will direct.

Marvel just wrapped up its latest Disney Plus series, Moon Knight, at the beginning of May, while the next — Ms. Marvel — kicks off on June 8th.