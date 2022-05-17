PS5 console covers will be available in three new galactic colors in June

The PlayStation 5 is getting three new console cover colors — starlight blue, galactic purple, and nova pink — on June 17th, but preorders are open on PlayStation Direct right now. All three colors are available in the US, UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

A vivid range of PS5 Console Covers in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink will be available in select regions starting June 2022: https://t.co/u4yqM3VA2x pic.twitter.com/CKcn2bS2Su — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2022

Sony has been slowly releasing accessories to make its PS5 more customizable, starting with the custom console covers it announced last December. Despite previewing a full range of colors, it only released the black and red options to start. It also rolled out blue, pink, and purple DualSense controllers (in addition to the black and red controllers it already has), which will finally have matching console covers coming this summer.

The PlayStation covers are pretty easy to pop off and replace. Adding a new color can give your console a more personal touch if you’re tired of the standard white-and-black look. Plus, you can mix and match them if you’d like (but with a $54.99 price tag per cover, customization doesn’t come that cheap).

Last year, Sony threatened legal action against Dbrand after it released its third-party matte black PS5 console covers ahead of Sony’s own release, citing design infringement. After Dbrand pulled the design from its store, it promptly released another set with a new look.