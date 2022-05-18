Acer’s new Predator Helios 300 supports glasses-free 3D content

Acer has debuted another round of new gaming laptops for 2022. This time, it’s focused on more unique entries, having gotten most of its yearly refreshes out of the way a couple of months ago. Its 15.6-inch Predator Helios 300 is getting the SpatialLabs treatment with a display that supports glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D content that includes “over 50 popular games at launch,” with a commitment to add support for new games moving forward.

The description for the built-in camera on this Helios 300 is wild. Acer says that its 15.6-inch 4K panel has “a liquid crystal lenticular lens optically bonded on top of it.” Because of that, the display can toggle between 2D and 3D modes. In case you’re curious how this SpatialLabs implementation might fare in reality, check out Monica Chin’s hands-on look at a previous laptop that features an early version of this tech. Apparently, it’s impressive but has some limitations.

This laptop features powerful specs, including Intel’s 12th Gen Core i9 processors, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 32GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4,800MHz, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. As for ports, it includes an HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. It’ll be available in the US in Q4 2022 starting at $3,399.99.

Other cool gaming laptop news from Acer includes a refresh of its Predator Triton 300 SE (model PT314-52). One slice of the announcement is that its 14-inch model for 2022 is getting support for 12th Gen Intel processors, the latest Nvidia RTX GPUs (though, it didn’t disclose which ones it’ll get), and the option for a 16:10 aspect ratio OLED panel. This model will release in July 2022 starting at $1,599.99. Acer is also debuting a 16-inch version of the Triton 300 SE (model PT316-51s), which can be configured with up to 240Hz WQXGA displays. That’ll debut in August for $1,749.99.

We’ll be getting our hands on these models once they become available, but it’s great to see that Acer is doing a mix of predictable updates and some unexpected ones for 2022.