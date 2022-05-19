OnePlus Nord 2T arrives with 80W fast charging and a midrange price

OnePlus is officially announcing a trio of more affordable devices for Europe today: the OnePlus Nord 2T, the Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Nord Buds true wireless headphones. The Nord 2T starts at £369 (€399) and is best thought of as a souped-up version of last year’s Nord 2. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 2 Lite is a step-down model of the Nord CE 2 and starts at £279 (€299). Finally, there’s the Nord Buds, which will sell for £49 (€49). The latter two launched in India last month but will be on sale in the UK on May 24th.

You can check out my full review of the OnePlus Nord 2T right here, but its features won’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with its predecessor. It’s using an upgraded MediaTek chip and has speedier 80W fast charging, but other hardware like its screen and cameras are broadly unchanged from last year. It’s available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for £369 (€399), or there’s a step-up version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for £469 (€499).

Next up is the Nord CE 2 Lite. At £279 (€299), it’s a little cheaper than the £299 (€349) Nord CE 2 from earlier this year. That price gets you a device powered by a midrange Snapdragon 695 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast charged at up to 33W, triple rear cameras lead by a 64-megapixel main sensor, and a 6.59-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is surprisingly high for an affordable handset like this. (Though, unlike the Nord 2T, it’s LCD rather than OLED).

Finally, there are the £49 (€49) Nord Buds, which sit at the affordable end of OnePlus’ range of true wireless earbuds. They support Dolby Atmos, offer seven hours of playback per charge (rising to 30 hours with the charging case), and also have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The Nord Buds are also set to release in the US, where they’ll cost $40 and be available in mid-June.