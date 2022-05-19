The Witcher 3’s next-gen version now planned for Q4 2022

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is “planned” to release in Q4 2022, developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) announced Thursday. Previously, CDPR was targeting a Q2 2022 launch for the free update, but it pushed the release in April without providing a new date. Alongside that April announcement, CDPR said it would be bringing development of the update in-house, meaning it would be taking the reins from Saber Interactive.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?



We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.



See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

CDPR originally targeted a late 2021 release for both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen updates but later pushed those estimates to 2022. Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update landed in February and brought some major improvements, including ray tracing support and faster loading times.

CDPR hasn’t said too much about what we can expect with The Witcher 3’s next-gen version, though we do know there will be some free armor inspired by the Netflix series. But the studio insists that the update isn’t in development hell, despite the delays.