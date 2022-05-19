TikTok reportedly plans a ‘major push’ into gaming and games livestreamers could play with viewers

Reuters reports TikTok is testing games for the app in Vietnam ahead of a “major push” into the space. A company representative confirmed tests of HTML5 mini-games, saying, “We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community.”

The outlet’s sources indicate the plan is for ad-supported games that draw from the library of its parent company, ByteDance, which could boost revenue and increase the amount of time people spend on the TikTok app — if that’s even possible.

TikTok has already tried at least one in-app mini-game, as it teamed up with Feeding America to make Garden of Good, a FarmVille-like experience where players could earn points and use them to make a donation. It also announced a partnership with FarmVille developer Zynga late last year to make Disco Loco 3D, an HTML5-based endless runner that could work inside the app, but new reports suggest that’s just the start for TikTok’s gaming ambitions.

The Chinese predecessor to TikTok, Douyin, already features games, and other companies like Facebook and Netflix have recently made forays into mobile gaming. TikTok has also tested streaming software for games with its Live Studio for PCs and allowed certain creators to add more interactivity by including mini-apps in videos.

Another report from TechCrunch sources the product intelligence firm Watchful, which says TikTok is working on a number of features for livestreaming. They include games to help streamers engage with viewers, including a Pictionary-like game, a “treasure box” gifting experience that doled out coins to random viewers after a set period of time, and a shopping experience allowing viewers to browse through products from a livestream.