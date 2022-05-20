LG’s flagship 4K ultra-short throw projector gets closer

LG just took the wraps off a new flagship CineBeam ultra-short throw (UST) projector, model HU915QE. The 4K three-channel laser projector blasts a super bright 3,700 ANSI lumen image that measures 100 inches when placed just 9.8cm (3.9 inches) from a wall, thanks to an excellent 0.19 throw ratio.

Other UST projectors like the AWOL LTV-3500 require a distance of 24.9cm (9.8 inches) to achieve that same 100-inch diagonal picture size. And while that might not sound like a large span, it can easily exceed the width of common sideboards where the projector will live.

Better yet, you can place the new LG CineBeam 18.3cm (7.2 inches) from an Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen for a giant 120-inch picture with improved contrast (to make the most of the projector’s support for HDR10, HLG, HGiG) and vibrancy, even when daylight creeps into the room. Just be ready to spend another $1,000 or so in the process.

The LG HU915QE runs webOS which means easy access to all your favorite streaming services including Netflix (which is still a challenge for Android TV projectors). It also has support for screen mirroring, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and a pair of USB 2.0 jacks for additional content sourcing options. The projector has an integrated 40W 2.2 channel speaker for use in a pinch, or a trio of HDMI eARC ports to make the most of your home theater sound setup.

LG says that CineBeam HU915QE will be available in the first half of 2022, starting with “key markets in North America, Europe and the Middle East, with Latin America and Asia markets to follow.” LG didn't announcing pricing but a quick check on B&H and elsewhere yields a preorder price of $5,996.99, which sounds about right.