Vergecast: the wild laptops from Computex 2022

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and editor-at-large David Pierce discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on the show, Nilay and David along with Verge managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the most interesting laptops announced this week at Computex 2022: a new OLED laptop under $1,000, an LTE Chromebook to take calls with, a gaming laptop with stereoscopic 3D content, and more.
In the second segment of the show, Verge senior reporter Liz Lopatto returns for her segment, “This Week In Elon,” to update us on the billionaire’s deal to buy Twitter and why he may be stalling the acquisition.
In segment three, the crew goes through the top gadget news and rumors this week, starting with the potential leak that was almost intentionally made for Alex’s enjoyment: Apple is reportedly “testing” a foldable device with a secondary E Ink display.
There’s a whole lot more packed into this week’s episode — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Asus’ ROG Flow X16 is a big, powerful 2-in-1 gaming laptop
- With new Acer Swift 3, OLED marches toward the mainstream
- Acer’s new Spin 714 could be 2022’s best Chromebook
- Framework’s new laptop means the promise of modular gadgets might be coming true
- HP’s new Spectre x360 16 laptop is all-in on Intel
- Acer’s new Chromebook Tab 510 puts LTE into a super tough, super bulky tablet
- Acer’s new Predator Helios 300 supports glasses-free 3D content
- How an Excel TikToker manifested her way to making six figures a day
- Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘cannot move forward’ until it proves bot numbers
- Elon Musk’s latest stunt: calling on the SEC to investigate Twitter’s user numbers
- Elon Musk’s silence on how he’d moderate the Buffalo shooting livestream is deafening
- Twitter CEO defends bot estimates that put Elon Musk’s acquisition on hold
- Twitter shares plummet as Musk raises new doubts about acquisition
- Twitter Deal Is Proceeding, Not ‘On Hold,’ Executives Tell Staff – Bloomberg
- Elon Musk told us he was sending a car to space, then said he totally made it up
- Apple ‘testing’ foldable with secondary E Ink display, says analyst
- Apple will bring Live Captions to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac and more gesture control on Apple Watch
- iOS 15.5 arrives ahead of Apple’s annual developer conference
- Sony LinkBuds S review: supreme comfort doesn’t come cheap
- This is the design of Sonos’ upcoming Sub Mini
- Samsung SmartThings begins testing Matter devices on its platform
- Pebble founder: it’s your ‘last chance’ to make a small Android phone happen
- Amazon’s new Fire 7 tablet finally has a USB-C port
