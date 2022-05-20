Vergecast: the wild laptops from Computex 2022

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and editor-at-large David Pierce discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on the show, Nilay and David along with Verge managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the most interesting laptops announced this week at Computex 2022: a new OLED laptop under $1,000, an LTE Chromebook to take calls with, a gaming laptop with stereoscopic 3D content, and more.

In the second segment of the show, Verge senior reporter Liz Lopatto returns for her segment, “This Week In Elon,” to update us on the billionaire’s deal to buy Twitter and why he may be stalling the acquisition.

In segment three, the crew goes through the top gadget news and rumors this week, starting with the potential leak that was almost intentionally made for Alex’s enjoyment: Apple is reportedly “testing” a foldable device with a secondary E Ink display.

There’s a whole lot more packed into this week’s episode — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

Stories discussed in this episode: