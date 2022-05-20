Norman Reedus says a Death Stranding sequel is in development

We’ve known for some time that enigmatic game director Hideo Kojima was working on a new project, but there hasn’t been much indication as to what it might be. Now, however, it looks like we know after actor Norman Reedus let it slip in an interview that he’s working on a sequel to Death Stranding.

Speaking to Leo magazine, Reedus said that “we just started the second one” when asked about his work on the first Death Stranding, before explaining just how much work went into his motion-captured performance. “It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything,” Reedus said. “It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

While it’s not quite an official confirmation, it’s not exactly a surprise either. Death Stranding — which also starred Hollywood talent like Mads Mikkelsen and Léa Seydoux — was Kojima’s first release following his much-publicized departure from Konami, where he directed the Metal Gear Solid series. Death Stranding went on to become a hit that was eventually expanded through a director’s cut and a PC port.

It’s likely the actual release of the game is some ways away, but with Summer Game Fest happening next month, an official announcement could happen very soon.