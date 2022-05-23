iFixit’s Steam Deck repair guides and parts are live (but the best pieces are MIA)

Need to fix your Valve Steam Deck handheld gaming PC? iFixit is selling official parts for practically every piece of the console — and after accidentally putting those components up for sale on Friday, it’s now pushed most of the collection (and a large collection of repair guides) live for everyone.
Unfortunately, it looks like you won’t be able to buy some of the most desirable items if you click right now. The motherboard and daughterboards are MIA (if you were hoping to build a FrankenDeck), the fan and screens are out of stock (sorry, upgraders), there aren’t any thumbsticks left, and iFixit only has a literal armful of the Steam Deck’s plastic case halves last we checked.
iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens tells The Verge says that won’t be the case forever, though: “We have lots more on order and are playing catch up on the supply chain.” It also doesn’t help that some of the parts sold before they officially went on sale. “We saw higher than expected demand and sold a lot more than we anticipated on Friday,” says Wiens.
Here’s the whole list of parts that iFixit is planning to stock in the near term:
Steam Deck repair parts at iFixit
|SKU / Link
|Name
|Price
|SKU / Link
|Name
|Price
|2600021
|Steam Deck Fan / Part Only
|$24.99
|2600022
|Steam Deck Fan / Fix Kit
|$29.99
|2600031
|Steam Deck (512GB) Screen / Part Only
|$94.99
|2600032
|Steam Deck (512GB) Screen / Fix Kit
|$99.99
|2600041
|Steam Deck (64GB or 256GB) Screen / Part Only
|$64.99
|2600042
|Steam Deck (64GB or 256GB) Screen / Fix Kit
|$69.99
|2600051
|Steam Deck Right Thumbstick / Part Only
|$19.99
|2600052
|Steam Deck Right Thumbstick / Fix Kit
|$24.99
|2600061
|Steam Deck Left Thumbstick / Part Only
|$19.99
|2600062
|Steam Deck Left Thumbstick / Fix Kit
|$24.99
|2600071
|Steam Deck Action Button Rubber Membrane
|$4.99
|2600081
|Steam Deck D-Pad Rubber Membrane
|$4.99
|2600091
|Steam Deck Steam Button Rubber Membrane
|$4.99
|2600101
|Steam Deck Speakers
|$24.99
|2600291
|Steam Deck Left Trigger Button Assembly
|$7.99
|2600301
|Steam Deck Right Trigger Button Assembly
|$7.99
|2600161
|Steam Deck Left Bumper Button Assembly
|$6.99
|2600171
|Steam Deck Right Bumper Button Assembly
|$6.99
|2600181
|Steam Deck Back Plate
|$24.99
|2600191
|Steam Deck Front Plate
|$24.99
|2600201
|Steam Deck Motherboard
|$349.99
|2600211
|Steam Deck Right Daughter Board
|$29.99
|2600221
|Steam Deck Left Daughter Board
|$34.99
|2600231
|Steam Deck Battery Adhesive
|$4.99
|2600241
|Steam Deck Screen Adhesive
|$4.99
|2600251
|Steam Deck AC Adapter (US)
|$24.99
|2600261
|Steam Deck AC Adapter (EU)
|$24.99
|2600271
|Steam Deck AC Adapter (UK)
|$24.99
Again, iFixit doesn’t have a solution for battery replacement yet, noting in a new blog post that the Steam Deck’s glued-in-place battery makes repairs there difficult.
If you do crack open your Deck, please note that one important warning seems to be missing from iFixit’s guides: don’t forget to remove your microSD card before you open it. Some people have accidentally sheared their cards in half while trying to pull open the snap-apart case, which is otherwise quite easy to open with eight small Phillips-head screws plus some plastic clips you’ll need to pop open with a plastic pry tool.
Update, 2:37PM ET: Added iFixit CEO’s comments on supply and demand.
Correction, 2:37PM ET: The parts went on sale Friday, not Saturday as we originally wrote, according to iFixit’s CEO.
