Snap plans to slow hiring, warns that revenue will grow slower than expected

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees Monday that the company would significantly slow hiring for the rest of the year after warning investors that its revenue wouldn’t grow as fast as expected.

“Like many companies, we continue to face rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labor disruptions, platform policy changes, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and more,” Spiegel wrote in a memo to employees obtained by The Verge. He went on to say that Snap expects to report revenue below the low-end of the guidance it gave investors for the current quarter. That news was also disclosed in a filing with the SEC that sent Snap’s stock price cratering to a low it hasn’t seen since mid-2020.

Like its larger competitor in social media, Meta, Snap plans to pull back on hiring for the rest of the year, though Spiegel said the company will continue to recruit for roles already listed. He said Snap plans to hire 500 more people this year versus the 2,000 new people it hired over the past 12 months. In addition, he said managers have been asked to “review spending to find additional cost savings.”

Here is Spiegel’s full memo Monday to employees: