The Gollum video game launches in September

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the upcoming video game starring Gollum that was first revealed in 2019, will finally be released on September 1st, developer Daedalic Entertainment announced Tuesday. The game will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S, with a Switch version in the works for “later this year,” according to a press release.

I was able to see a short preview of the game in a Zoom call last week. If you’re familiar with Gollum’s shadowy nature from the books and movies, you won’t be surprised to hear that you’ll be doing a lot of sneaking around to get to where you need to go. But the video featured quite a bit of environmental traversal as well — Gollum spent a lot of time scaling walls and making great leaps to avoid hazards. Players will also have opportunities to react to situations as Gollum or as his kinder self, Sméagol, and your choices can have consequences for the game’s story down the line.

The Gollum game kicks off a big month for Lord of the Rings, as it launches one day before Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series. And it’s good to have a solid release date for a big game this year, especially after games like Starfield, Redfall, and the Breath of the Wild sequel got bumped to 2023.