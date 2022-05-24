 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Harley-Davidson’s Serial 1 announces a limited-edition electric mountain bike

New, 3 comments

Only 1,050 units will be made

By Andrew J. Hawkins

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Mike Calabro urbancamper.com

Serial 1, the e-bike company spun out of Harley-Davidson nearly two years ago, unveiled another premium model designed to make you open your wallet in helpless surrender. The Bash/Mtn is the company’s first electric mountain bike, and from the look of it, it can absolutely destroy an off-road trail.

A rigid, single-speed eMTB (electric mountain bike), the Bash/Mtn is designed for serious off-roading, while also promising to require less maintenance thanks to its simplified design. But it won’t be cheap, with a suggested retail price of $3,999.

“No fussy suspension to tune, no finicky drivetrain to adjust — just two wheels, one gear, and one purpose, to provide the most direct connection between you and the trail,” the company says.

The Bash/Mtn design was based on a Serial 1 engineer’s personal build and adapted on the company’s entry-level Mosh/Cty model. This new premium model keeps many of the Mosh/Cty features, including a Gates Carbon Drive belt, Brose S Mag mid-drive motor, TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wires, and integrated LED lighting.

It departs from the Mosh/Cty with the inclusion of grippy Michelin E-Wild knobby tires and a “spine-saving, shock-absorbing” SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post. The Yucca Tan paint with special Gloss Graffiti graphics also differentiate the Bash/Mtn from Serial 1’s other models. And thanks to a new deal with Google, the Serial 1 app will relay all the ride data and other metrics for users to pour over.

  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com
  • Mike Calabro urbancamper.com

Serial 1’s eMTB features an integrated, removable 529Wh battery that should power the bike for 30–95 miles, depending on the ride mode. It’s a throttle-less Class 1 e-bike, meaning it tops out at 20mph. Serial 1 didn’t provide the power rating, but with 90 Newton-meters and 66 foot-pounds of torque, it’s sure to get you up a steep slope without much effort.

Much like the gorgeous, vintage-inspired S1 Mosh/Tribute, the Bash/Mtn will have a limited production run. Only 1,050 units will be produced: 525 for the United States and 525 for Europe.

Last year, the company announced a series of exclusive, one-of-a-kind e-bikes that it was auctioning off under its 1-OFF series brand name, with the Schwinn Sting-Ray-inspired Mosh/Chopper as the first offering. (The winning bid was $14,200, which... wow.) At the time, the company said that, much like in the motorcycle world, customization and personalization would play a big role in how Serial 1 thinks about the types of e-bikes it designs.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...