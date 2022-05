Microsoft’s Build developer conference is happening on Tuesday, May 24th. The keynote is set to begin at 8:15AM PT / 11:15AM ET. The conference, which will again be held virtually, will provide company updates on upcoming releases on Microsoft Office, Windows, and more.

Rumors have been sparse so far, so don’t expect any hardware news. Instead, the event will likely feature some updates to Windows and primarily focus on what developer conferences should focus on: software development.