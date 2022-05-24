Waze now supports Apple Music integration

Waze has finally introduced support for Apple Music on iPhones, allowing you to control your music through the navigation app’s built-in audio player. This should make it easier for you to pause, play, and switch between songs while following the directions to your destination. You’ll also get access to Apple Music’s wide selection of playlists directly through Waze, which means you shouldn’t have to open the Apple Music app at all.

Apple Music joins a host of other audio streaming services that already connect with Waze. The app first rolled out support for Spotify in 2017 and later added Pandora, TuneIn, and Deezer. In addition to other popular music services like Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and iHeartRadio, Waze also supports a number of apps dedicated to podcasts, news, and audiobooks, like Audible, NPR One, and Stitcher.

Apple Music was arguably the last major audio streaming service that Waze lacked support for, and its integration should fill a huge gap for people who use Apple for music streaming but prefer the Google-owned navigation service.