What to expect from Star Wars Celebration 2022

After a three-year hiatus, Star Wars Celebration is back this week — and it looks like it will be packed with plenty of news spanning film, television, and gaming. This year’s edition will include an in-person event at the Anaheim Convention Center. But if you don’t want to brave the crowds, many of the more notable panels and events will also be streamed on the Star Wars YouTube channel as well as the front page of StarWars.com. Here’s what you can expect to see.

The next big movie

Things have been quiet on the theatrical side of Star Wars since The Rise of Skywalker, but we do know there are multiple films in the works with big names like Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi attached. There’s a good chance we’ll hear about at least one of these projects, even if it’s just a confirmation that it’s still alive.

When to watch: You can expect to hear about the new movie — or movies — during a panel titled “Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase,” which will feature the studio’s “current crop of live-action filmmakers.” It takes place on May 26th, from 11AM – 12:30PM PT.

A first look at Star Wars: Andor

The Rogue One spinoff starring Diego Luna is expected to debut this year, but so far we’ve seen and heard little of it. So expect to see Andor well-represented at Celebration, most likely with a debut trailer and maybe even a premiere date.

When to watch: Andor is scheduled to make an appearance during the Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase on May 26th, from 11AM – 12:30PM PT.

The Mandalorian’s third season

The Mandalorian wrapped up its second season at the end of 2020. And though the bounty hunter and his little alien pal made some notable appearances in The Book of Boba Fett, there’s still a full-fledged third season on the way as well. Like Andor, we know little about the new season, so expect some details along with a possible trailer and premiere date.

When to watch: The Mandalorian is scheduled to make an appearance during the Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase on May 26th, from 11AM – 12:30PM PT. If we don’t learn about season 3 then, there’s also “Mando+ : A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni” which is on May 28th from 11AM - 12PM PT.

A first look as Ahsoka

Earlier this month Lucasfilm confirmed that production on Ahsoka —a standalone series that will see Rosario Dawson return to her role from The Mandalorian — was officially underway. That means it might be too soon to expect anything like a trailer, but there will likely be at least some mention of the series, especially given how tightly intertwined the Star Wars series on Disney Plus have been.

When to watch: Ahsoka isn’t actually on the schedule, but it could well be a surprise during the Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase on May 26th, from 11AM – 12:30PM PT.

The reveal of “Grammar Rodeo”

A recent Vanity Fair cover story teased the existence of a coming-of-age Star Wars story with the codename “Grammar Rodeo.” (That name comes from an iconic episode of The Simpsons.) Details are slim, but the show is helmed by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who previously worked together on Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When to watch: Much like Ahsoka, this series isn’t on the schedule, but if it does make an appearance, it will likely be another one featured during — you guessed it — Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase on May 26th, from 11AM – 12:30PM PT.

Tales of the Jedi reveal

We already know Lucasfilm is working on a new animated Star Wars anthology called Tales of the Jedi, but, well, that’s about all we know. But a panel dedicated to the new series should shed some more light on what to expect from the anthology.

When to watch: The Tales of the Jedi panel takes place on May 28th from 2:30PM – 3:30PM PT.

A second season of Star Wars: Visions

Speaking of animated anthologies, there’s also a chance we get news on a second season of Visions, which tasked big names from the anime world with crafting original Star Wars stories. It was a refreshing take on the sci-fi universe, and there’s a lot of potential in revisiting it for even more.

When to watch: There will be a Star Wars: Visions panel on May 29th from 12:30PM – 1:30PM PT.

Video games

There are quite a few Star Wars video games in the works, developed by everyone from Ubisoft to Amy Hennig’s new studio. While we don’t know for sure, two games in particular could potentially make an appearance: Respawn’s sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order and a modern remake of classic Knights of the Old Republic.

When to watch: There actually aren’t many panels dedicated to video games, at least any of the aforementioned blockbuster titles, so this might be wishful thinking. But we’ll keep our eyes on the event just in case.