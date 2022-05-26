PlayStation VR2 set to launch with over 20 ‘major’ games

Sony expects to have over 20 “major” titles available for its PlayStation VR2 headset at launch, according to a company investor presentation. While it didn’t confirm the names or developers of all the games, a slide confirmed that the list will be made up of a combination of first- and third-party titles, and suggested it’d include the previously announced Horizon spinoff — Horizon Call of the Mountain.

“There is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan, in comments reported by Video Games Chronicle.

Importantly, we still don’t have an official release date for Sony’s forthcoming VR headset, which the company has been slowly revealing details for over the past year and a half. The PlayStation manufacturer announced it was working on the headset in February 2021, and revealed the design of its controllers the following month. However, it wasn’t until this year that it officially announced the headset’s name, specs, and design. Analyst estimates expect the headset to release next year.

It’s unclear whether these 20+ titles include ports of existing games like Half Life: Alyx, a major PC-based virtual reality release from 2020 that’s yet to see a release on Sony’s console.

The Playstation VR2 will be Sony’s second virtual reality headset, following the release of the first PlayStation VR in 2016. Unlike the previous model, which was designed to work with the PS4, the second headset is aimed at being a companion for the PS5. It’ll be equipped with an OLED display with a resolution of 2000x2040 per eye, support for frame rates up to 120Hz, and can connect to the console with a single USB-C cable.