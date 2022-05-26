Instagram is having some problems today

If you’re having trouble accessing Instagram right now, you are not the only one. Reports across the internet (DownDetector, Reddit) note issues with Meta’s more-than-just-pictures app, with many people seeing screens saying they’re not logged in, blank image posts, “Welcome to Instagram” messages like they have a brand new account, or feeds that stop loading after the first few pictures. Many Verge staffers are seeing similar issues while trying to access Instagram.

In response to inquiry from The Verge, Instagram communications lead Seine Kim said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The outage doesn’t appear to be tied to any specific area, and other services are still working. The network disruption trackers at Netblocks have noticed Instagram’s “intermittent” issues are happening internationally, but there doesn’t appear to be any wide-scale blocking going on anywhere.

We also haven’t seen any of the in-app outage status messages for Instagram that it began testing shortly after last year’s massive Facebook network outage that might tell users about any major technical difficulties affecting the platform or its features.

Update May 26th, 2:52PM ET: Added statement from Instagram confirming issues and work on restoring service.